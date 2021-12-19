Families find a moment of healing during Wreaths Across America Day

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Just days before Christmas—the Omaha metro community is coming together to remember fallen heroes.

It’s a day filled with emotion for Rita Corell. She’s one of many family members laying a wreath at the Omaha National Cemetery for her loved ones.

“I have my Mom, my Dad, and my Brother. This is my first year doing it,” said Corell.

Corell says her father died one year ago. So having this moment to honor and remember her loved ones is extra special for her.

“It’s just a way of saying hello and an honor.”

2,717 wreaths were placed near headstones Saturday. It’s part of Wreaths Across America Day.

Mary Blodgett has been helping to make sure fallen service members are honored and remembered during the holiday season for the past 16 years.

“The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and to teach our children the value of freedom. This is a great opportunity for families to bring their children out and show them all of the headstones so they can see how many people have given their lives for our freedom,” said Blodgett.

Family members say the ceremony left them with a feeling of peace.

“I just wanted to honor my family and it’s healing to be able to do this. I’m just really grateful to the veterans and everybody who makes this cemetery work,” said Corell.

