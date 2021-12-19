Advertisement

Families find a moment of healing during Wreaths Across America Day

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Just days before Christmas—the Omaha metro community is coming together to remember fallen heroes.

It’s a day filled with emotion for Rita Corell. She’s one of many family members laying a wreath at the Omaha National Cemetery for her loved ones.

“I have my Mom, my Dad, and my Brother. This is my first year doing it,” said Corell.

Corell says her father died one year ago. So having this moment to honor and remember her loved ones is extra special for her.

“It’s just a way of saying hello and an honor.”

2,717 wreaths were placed near headstones Saturday. It’s part of Wreaths Across America Day.

Mary Blodgett has been helping to make sure fallen service members are honored and remembered during the holiday season for the past 16 years.

“The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and to teach our children the value of freedom. This is a great opportunity for families to bring their children out and show them all of the headstones so they can see how many people have given their lives for our freedom,” said Blodgett.

Family members say the ceremony left them with a feeling of peace.

“I just wanted to honor my family and it’s healing to be able to do this. I’m just really grateful to the veterans and everybody who makes this cemetery work,” said Corell.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted bank robbery at Bank of the West near West Maple Road on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Authorities increase police presence at Omaha-metro schools
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan
Douglas County Chief Deputy says parents could be liable for vandalism damages
As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area

Latest News

Volunteers at Council Bluffs shelter help out community with holiday celebration drive-thru
Ciara Alyse Harris portrays Alana in Dear Evan Hansen
Last Broadway production to re-open comes to Omaha
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday