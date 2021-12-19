Advertisement

Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun

Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Cedar Rapids police are still searching for a driver who hit an officer with a vehicle before fleeing after a traffic stop.

Police said Saturday that the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle after being struck by the vehicle shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The confrontation began when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over in Cedar Rapids but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead-end at a construction site. But when the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer.

Officials said the officer sustained minor injuries.

