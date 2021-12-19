David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and windy again Monday, warming through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typical December weather across the area today, temperatures actually coming in just above average for this time of year. Highs topped out in the upper 30s to around 40 in the metro. Winds have been on the breezy side out of the south, keeping us feeling rather chilly. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight, with overnight lows near 22.

Another cold front will move through on Monday, keeping us feeling cold. North winds will likely gust into the 20-25mph range during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will not warm as much, only topping out in the low to mid-30s. Wind chills will be in the teens in the morning, and will likely only climb back into the middle 20s for the afternoon.

Monday Wind Chills (WOWT)

Warmer conditions quickly return for the rest of the week. Highs jump back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, though it may still be a little breezy at times. We continue to warm into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, temperatures potentially pushing close to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll cool a little bit for Christmas, with highs in the 40s, but the quiet weather pattern will remain. This does mean we will not see a white Christmas this year, but it also means travel issues should be a minimum for our area.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A colder weather pattern is trying to take shape after the weekend and could come with a little rain or snow. Right now it’s too early to say if we’ll see any impacts from that, so stay tuned.

