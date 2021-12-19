Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for possession of gun as prohibited person

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A U.S. court chief judge sentenced a 28-year-old man of Iowa on Dec. 14th.

Jaime Antonio Hernandez, Jr., was sentenced to 84 months, seven years, for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He will also serve three years on supervised release.

In an investigation with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Council Bluffs Police Department, and Omaha Police Department, Hernandez was found at a Council Bluffs apartment in June 2020 by police.

Officers discovered Hernandez to be in possession of a gun, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. According to the release, he pleaded guilty in February 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.