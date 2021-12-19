6 FIRST ALERT UPDATE - Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count up to 19 in WOWT viewing area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A powerful and extremely unusual December storm brought a wild combination of weather to the region on Wednesday, December 15th. The storm system initially brought strong south winds that gusted as high as 60mph during the early afternoon hours, pumping in incredibly warm and humid air for the time of year.

The unusually warm and humid air served as fuel for a powerful line of thunderstorms that kicked off southwest of Kearney, Nebraska. The line of storms raced east across the state at speeds of 70 to 80 mph at times. The incredible speed of the storms along with tremendous amounts of energy in the atmosphere allowed them to produce wind gusts that ranged from 60 to nearly 100 mph across much of eastern Nebraska, tracking into most of Iowa as well. In total, more than 200 reports of severe weather came in from across our area that afternoon and evening.

STORM SURVEYS

After a severe weather event, meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) go out and survey the storm damage. This, along with deeper radar analysis, allows the team to verify tornadoes, their paths, and their eventual ratings on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale.

As of Sunday morning, at least 19 tornadoes had been confirmed just within the WOWT viewing area, which is served by the NWS offices in Valley and Des Moines.

Out of these 19 tornadoes, one was an EF-0, eight were EF-1s, and nine were EF-2s. That only adds up to 18, as the NWS Valley office is still surveying the Saunders County tornado (from Ithaca to Yutan).

Most of these tornadoes were only on the ground for a matter of minutes and a couple miles. However, the longest path length occurred with the tornado that traveled through Cass and Audubon Counties in Iowa (the “Atlantic” tornado). This storm was on the ground for 26.1 miles and 18 minutes.

On the Nebraska side, a survey from Saturday confirmed an EF-2 tornado tracked through Saline, Seward, and Lancaster Counties Wednesday afternoon. This storm was also on the ground for 18 minutes and traveled almost 24 miles.

REGIONAL IMPACT

This line of storms did not stop after it exited our viewing area Wednesday evening. Severe storms continued to produce damaging winds and tornadoes through Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. All in all, at least 57 tornadoes have been confirmed across the region from Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.

