YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game

YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach a resolution.
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach a resolution. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

YouTube TV customers lost access to all Disney-owned channels just before midnight Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a deal to keep the channels on the streaming service. These channels include local ABC affiliates, Disney channels, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, and the ESPN channels.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Husker fans hoping to watch the NCAA Volleyball National Championship game between Nebraska and Wisconsin at 6:30pm on ESPN2 Saturday evening. ESPN has exclusive rights to the NCAA Volleyball National Championship games through 2023/2024.

In an email to its subscribers, Youtube TV said it would “continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.” However the companies gave no timeline for a possible resolution. YouTube TV said they would be cutting the price of their service by $15/month without the channels.

In the meanwhile, Huskers fans are left either looking for another TV service or heading out to find somewhere they can watch the game.

HUSKERS FANS: If you’re like me and have YouTubeTV, you will NOT get the volleyball game tonight. Negotiations between...

Posted by Bill Schammert 1011 NOW on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Safety concerns growing for first responders in expanding Gretna area