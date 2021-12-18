Advertisement

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.

The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.

The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.

OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”

The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.

The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Authorities increase police presence at Omaha-metro schools
Attempted bank robbery at Bank of the West near West Maple Road on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, center, celebrates an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament...
Huskers volleyball wins the final three sets to advance to the national championship
A 42-year-old man of Glenwood, IA, was sentenced to significant prison time Thursday for a...
Iowa man sentenced for methamphetamine offense

Latest News

As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington,...
Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife