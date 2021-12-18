Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Blustery Saturday with improving weather Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The temperatures we’re feeling early Saturday morning will likely be the warmest of the day. Strong northwest winds are ushering in much colder air into the region, with temperatures staying in the 20s all day as a result. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will gradually back off throughout the day, as clouds decrease. Expect wind chills in the teens and single digits!

Hour by hour wind gusts Saturday (WOWT)

Wind chills in the teens and single digits Saturday (WOWT)

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to continue plummeting far into the teens tonight. Mostly sunny but warmer conditions are in store Sunday, with highs around 40°. Sunday afternoon will be breezy yet again, however. This time, winds from the south could gust 25 to 30 mph.

Next week is looking quiet, but breezy. Variable cloud cover is expected, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows will primarily fall into the 20s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures rise Thursday through Sunday for the holiday weekend. At this time, we’re including a slight chance for morning rain (not snow…) Christmas Day with highs around 50°!

