Last Broadway production to re-open comes to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, improved safety protocols and masks have made it possible for large stage productions to resume., including touring shows produced by Omaha Performing Arts.

The last Broadway production and tour to resume, Dear Evan Hansen opened after 639 days on December 11. The tour began the same week and will ring in the new year when the curtain rises on its third stop of the new season at Omaha’s Orpheum Theatre December 28-January 2.

While many Americans can feel extremely vulnerable over the holidays, in times of COVID the sense of loss, and the inability to share those losses with loved ones has taken an unfamiliar toll.

This is where the musical Dear Evan Hansen comes in.

“We all struggle from the same things, we are all people who are working from a place of, ‘this is the only way I know how’, kind of thing,” said Ciara Alyse Harris, who plays Alana Beck in the touring production. “I think that’s what makes the show even stronger, because after the pandemic we all are put in the same place, and it’s emphasizing that we’re all humans that want to be loved and want to be seen.”

Opening right after Christmas in Omaha, the six-time Tony award-winning musical was the last of the Broadway shows and tours to resume following the COVID shutdown, and Harris said via Zoom that the story tackles the complexities of mental illness can be liberating for those who find the issues familiar.

“We have a whole show filled with flawed characters and that’s not common, like everyone, especially the title role,” Harris said. “It keeps people curious when they leave, about ‘if I was in that position would I do something like that’, or ‘do I understand why he did something like that’ or ‘if I had a son who did something like that how would I handle all that’, and it really, really tempts people to think about human nature.”

The Florida native has been with the production since 2018 and will be making her first trip to Omaha. She says wherever they’ve performed, the relatability is the same; it’s a grown-up family musical.

“We can love our children and we can love our parents but we don’t know how to speak their languages,” Harris said. “I think it’s for those kinds of families that want to better understand each other, but they don’t have those tools and they want to understand each other and don’t know where to start.”

The production also raises awareness for the Health and Grace Initiative, which has raised more than $5 million supporting community-based mental health programs.

