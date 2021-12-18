Advertisement

Huskers, Badgers rematch in Ohio for NCAA Championship

Nebraska fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament...
Nebraska fans cheer during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Pittsburgh Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)((AP Photo/Paul Vernon))
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Huskers (26-7) and Wisconsin Badgers (30-3) are up for a rematch Saturday for the NCAA Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and there will also be a live audio stream on the Huskers website and app. Saturday’s game is the sixth NCAA Final between the Huskers and Badgers.

According to the Huskers’ news release, “Nebraska carries a six-match win streak into Saturday’s final, in place since Nov. 27″ and “Wisconsin is 30-3 on the season after upsetting unbeaten No. 1 Louisville in five sets Thursday in the first NCAA Semifinal match.”

In bad timing, YouTube TV subscribers lost access to all Disney-owned channels Friday night which includes ESPN. The Pinnacle Bank Area is one of many that are having a watch party Saturday.

