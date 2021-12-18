David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blast of Winter air pushed into the region this morning, bringing gusty north winds and a few light snow flurries. Any flurries will fade away this evening without causing any issues. Winds have started to die down as well, but it is still feeling quite cold with wind chills in the teens and even single digits at times. As winds die down, skies will clear out, allowing air temperatures to fall off into the middle teens by Sunday morning. Lows should fall to around 14 in Omaha. A light south breeze will develop by morning, keeping wind chills in the single digits.

Gusty winds on Sunday (WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Sunday, along with a bit of a warm up. South winds will also increase by late morning into the afternoon, and we could see some gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures will warm from the teens into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon, but the gusty winds will still make it feel rather chilly. Winds quickly flip directions Sunday night, with another cold front moving through Monday morning dropping our high temperatures back into the 30s.

After a chilly Monday, a warming trend takes back over through much of the week. Highs in the 40s return on Tuesday, and we could warm into the 50s by Friday or Saturday. That should give us a very mild Christmas holiday across the region. The pattern for our area looking quiet as well, with no major storms to cause travel headaches showing up right now.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.