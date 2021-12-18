Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blast of Winter air pushed into the region this morning, bringing gusty north winds and a few light snow flurries. Any flurries will fade away this evening without causing any issues. Winds have started to die down as well, but it is still feeling quite cold with wind chills in the teens and even single digits at times. As winds die down, skies will clear out, allowing air temperatures to fall off into the middle teens by Sunday morning. Lows should fall to around 14 in Omaha. A light south breeze will develop by morning, keeping wind chills in the single digits.

Gusty winds on Sunday
Gusty winds on Sunday(WOWT)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Sunday, along with a bit of a warm up. South winds will also increase by late morning into the afternoon, and we could see some gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures will warm from the teens into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon, but the gusty winds will still make it feel rather chilly. Winds quickly flip directions Sunday night, with another cold front moving through Monday morning dropping our high temperatures back into the 30s.

After a chilly Monday, a warming trend takes back over through much of the week. Highs in the 40s return on Tuesday, and we could warm into the 50s by Friday or Saturday. That should give us a very mild Christmas holiday across the region. The pattern for our area looking quiet as well, with no major storms to cause travel headaches showing up right now.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Authorities increase police presence at Omaha-metro schools
Attempted bank robbery at Bank of the West near West Maple Road on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan
Douglas County Chief Deputy says parents could be liable for vandalism damages
A 42-year-old man of Glenwood, IA, was sentenced to significant prison time Thursday for a...
Iowa man sentenced for methamphetamine offense

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - A winter chill tonight, warming Sunday
As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area
Sunday is the pick of the weekend!
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Blustery Saturday with improving weather Sunday
Saturday, December 18th
Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast