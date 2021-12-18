CHI Health employees come together to support co-workers with cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Giving to others is what the holiday season is all about.

A special gift to two CHI Health employees suffering from cancer, their own co-workers showed just how much they cared. This is a hair styling sitting CHI Supervisor April Morrow never thought twice about.

”It will look really cute on some little girl’s head right?”

In front of all her co-workers, Kristian Page is asked to help. She’s hoping she doesn’t mess up the styling.

“It adds to the excitement.”

April is donating her hair to Locks of Love, where human hair is made into wigs for cancer patients.

”We’re going to stand in solidarity and raise some money for them.”

Kristian was diagnosed with breast cancer just a month ago.

“I was like well, this very well could be it so I think I cried more when I found the lump than when I was diagnosed,” said Page.

April’s flowing locks quickly filled a plastic bag.

“It feels fantastic quite frankly.”

Waiting in the wings, Nicki Blodgett is next.

“Anxious. It’s just anxious being over in that chair.”

“Actually, I’m not as nervous as watching her.”

Tracy Bomer will assist and with scissors in hand, the nerves return and more love goes into the bag. This is Tracy’s third bout with cancer.

“It’s like I always said, the first time I got cancer it was a disease. And now it’s a shady character that is stalking me,” said Bomer.

Kristian and Tracy know they both have many tough days ahead of them. This outpouring of love from their co-workers has them hopeful as they move forward.

“The support to think that they would do that for you is just amazing.”

”It’s overwhelming, what I feel is just I can’t even describe it. You don’t really know what you are dealing with but then when you have people like this just come up and you feel the love from them.”

With their new dos, April and Nicki show off their look for all to see.

Kristian Page says she feels the same today as she did when she was first diagnosed. Adding she will “always be Kristian.”

Tracy Bomer says despite dealing with cancer a third time, there are still a lot of Harley’s for her to ride.

