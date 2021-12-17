Two nonprofits work together to keep Omaha Star shinning bright

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha landmark has been saved from foreclosure.

The historic building that is home to the Omaha Star came dangerously close to being lost but a North Omaha nonprofit that has served the community for decades stepped up to save the iconic building and possibly the paper itself.

Two organizations in the community worked together to keep the star shining in North Omaha. The Omaha Star has covered the good news about North Omaha since 1938.

“This is our paper, these are the things we’re doing well. They should get to read about their children, their neighborhood events, their organizations and they can count on the Omaha Star to publish them,” said Marguerita Washington.

The building that houses Nebraska’s only Black-owned newspaper could have been in the hands of interests outside of the community. President of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation Michael Maroney made sure that didn’t happen.

“We really didn’t want to own the building but we wanted to see the building stay in ownership in the community. In order to ensure that the ownership of the building stayed in the community because if the building had been lost, who knows what would have happened with the actual paper itself as a business,” said Maroney.

The OEDC purchased the building and held it until the paper could buy it back. The nonprofit has invested in the community since the 1970s.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation sits right across the street from the star. Terri Sanders is the Publisher of the star and says there were others interested in the building.

“It was up kind of for grabs and so we are all so thankful that OEDC stepped up to the plate and hit a home run. You can’t tell our story from across the street meaning someone else cannot tell the story from the inside if you’re outside and we are certainly inside and we want to continue to tell the story of this community,” said Sanders.

Sanders is the fifth publisher of the paper, all have been African American women. She believes that legacy is important and also the paper is important because it records the history of the good news in North Omaha.

“Constantly we are being called do you have information about my uncle Louie, he was in the paper this year and we’re able to provide that.”

“After looking through papers in the 1940s and 50′s and 60′s, you can see the evolution of the role that the Omaha Star played in publishing the news and we want to continue that legacy and continue that role.”

The Omaha Star building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is now owned by the Mildred D. Brown Study Center, the nonprofit that owns the star.

“The paper provides a voice for the community and it’s for the community and it’s been around for a long time and it needs to stay around for a long time.”

