Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 17

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 17.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord discussed a First Alert forecast for the Omaha-metro on Wednesday as the state prepared to be slammed with powerful storms.

Another storm-related video on this week’s Top 6 list features residents near Beaver Lake and how they are coping with damages and repairs.

Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord shared commonly asked questions and their answers before Wednesday’s storms hit the area.

More storm coverage, Meteorologist Mallory Schnell was reporting live near Benson just after Wednesday’s storms barreled through The Good Life state.

6 On Your Side also visited communities to the west of Omaha — residents in Mead and Yutan reported severe damage to homes and businesses following the storms.

Surprisingly, the #1 video has nothing to do with the recent severe weather — one Omaha teacher spoke about the struggles and obstacles that educators face amid the pandemic.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.