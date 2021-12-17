Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 17
Severe weather damage, residents coping, and weather forecasts highlight this past week’s Top 6 on 6.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 17.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Rusty’s FIRST ALERT Forecast, Dec. 15
Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord discussed a First Alert forecast for the Omaha-metro on Wednesday as the state prepared to be slammed with powerful storms.
5. 6 On Your Side: Residents report major storm damage near Beaver Lake
Another storm-related video on this week’s Top 6 list features residents near Beaver Lake and how they are coping with damages and repairs.
4. 6 News First Alert: Q & A about First Alert Day
Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord shared commonly asked questions and their answers before Wednesday’s storms hit the area.
3. 6 On Your Side: Meteorologist Mallory Schnell reports storm damage near Benson
More storm coverage, Meteorologist Mallory Schnell was reporting live near Benson just after Wednesday’s storms barreled through The Good Life state.
2. Nebraska residents coping with Wednesday’s storm damage
6 On Your Side also visited communities to the west of Omaha — residents in Mead and Yutan reported severe damage to homes and businesses following the storms.
1. Omaha teacher speaks up on burnout
Surprisingly, the #1 video has nothing to do with the recent severe weather — one Omaha teacher spoke about the struggles and obstacles that educators face amid the pandemic.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
