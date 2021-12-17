Advertisement

Sioux City Police: 6 students facing charges in connection to social media prank threats

Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Sioux City Police Department vehicle(ktiv)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple Sioux City students have been charged after police say they posted noncredible threats on social media.

Sioux City Police say in total six students have been charged with harassment. Additionally, Sioux City school officials say they have taken steps to keep these students out of school until police are done with their investigation. The students are also expected to face disciplinary action.

The names of the students have not been released.

Police say all the threats these students made on social media were intended to cause alarm amongst students attending school in Sioux City. None of the threats were considered legitimate by police.

Over the last two days, police say they investigated a report of a suspect telling several people he was planning on bringing a gun to school, a conversation in which a student was implying threats against East Middle, a post depicting a gun with a threat towards North Middle, and posts on TikTok of several students at East High pointing their phones like guns.

The Rapid City, South Dakota Police Department says one of the threats out of Sioux City did cause a school in Rapid City to close. The SCPD says they are investigating that post as well.

These investigations began after school districts and law enforcement departments learned of anonymous, nationwide threats against schools that were being shared on TikTok and other social media platforms. In response to this national trend and the threats being investigated in Sioux City, the SCPD had additional law enforcement at schools Friday.

