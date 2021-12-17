Advertisement

Santa makes special visit to Methodist Health NICU

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just because some of the tiniest patients are spending their first Christmas in the Methodist Health Women’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit doesn’t mean they miss out on seeing Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick.

Santa made a special visit to the NICU on Friday and as he made his rounds, a common theme emerged as he asked each child what they wanted for Christmas — to be home in time for the New Year!

Methodist officials say Santa handed out ornaments, books, and even gifts for the siblings of these babies. Parents were able to get photos with Santa as well, something they say will always help them remember this special memory from their baby’s first Christmas.

