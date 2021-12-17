Salvation Toy show helps families enjoy Christmas this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This event is helping local parents give their kids a Christmas to remember.

“They’re going to have more than just one gift this Christmas under the tree.”

It’s the Toyland Toyshop put on by the Salvation Army.

“It’s all about making sure that on a Christmas Day, regardless where you come from or where you been, social economics, that you have a gift to open up and that you get to celebrate Christmas,” said Salvation Army Major Dan Sawka.

Families in need are able to hand-pick out toys for their kids.

Keerstyn Uhl, a mother of three, was amazed at the selection.

“There’s everything. Everything a kid could of dreamed of is there! Honestly, the hardest decision is picking the toy!” she said.

Keerstyn was laid off at the start of the pandemic. Since then, she’s been a stay-at-home mom. Her boyfriend works in landscaping. She says they’re living paycheck to paycheck, so this event makes a huge impact on her family.

“It’s to the point where if this wasn’t given to us, then we probably wouldn’t even have a Christmas, to be honest. I probably wouldn’t even have the opportunity to give it to my kids,” said Uhl.

Thanks to this event, this Christmas she still gets to see her favorite part — her kids’ reaction to their presents.

“Every time their face lights up, that just fills my heart knowing I succeeded as a mom in some form of way,” she said.

And even though times are tough, she still manages to keep a positive attitude for herself and the kids.

“We’re going to make it together. Were in this as a team. And I want them to live their life knowing that as long as you’re happy, it doesn’t matter what else is going on. Just look at the positive things you have to rely on.”

