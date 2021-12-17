Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Chilly today but a colder blast arrives Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly morning air in the 20s will greet you out the door but we should be able to rebound into the mid 40s this afternoon. Very similar weather to yesterday but with a few more clouds.

Friday forecast (WOWT)

There will be a bit of a southeast breeze at times today perhaps jumping as high as 25 mph at times. Overall it shouldn’t pose much of a problem.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

After midnight a front will move through and flip the winds to the northwest. They’ll likely try to hit 40 mph at times but weaken a bit towards Saturday morning.

Overnight WInd (WOWT)

That will drive colder air our way for the day Saturday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s by the afternoon. Thankfully the wind will gradually fade during the day but wind chill will still be an issue.

Saturday Wind (WOWT)

Saturday Wind Chill (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

