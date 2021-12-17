Advertisement

Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting sentencing in a gun case was arrested Friday after police say he made a false claim on social media that there was a person armed with a firearm at Davenport Central High School.

Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond, online jail records show.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, the high school was placed on a lockdown to investigate a threat directed at the school that was posted on Facebook.

Police said the lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes later after school resource offices and school staff determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff.

According to an arrest affidavit, Simpson said in a Facebook message that a person armed with an AR-15 rifle was in a bathroom at the school.

Simpson was arrested earlier this year in connection with a gunfire incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police responded to East Dover Court and Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire on July 18 and found five shell casings.

According to the affidavit, two additional casings were later found on the top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the incident.

The casings, according to the affidavit, matched the casings found at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Simpson admitted he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the “general direction” of another person with the intent of provoking fear.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. He will be sentenced Jan. 26 in that case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Authorities increase police presence at Omaha-metro schools
Attempted bank robbery at Bank of the West near West Maple Road on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan
Douglas County Chief Deputy says parents could be liable for vandalism damages
A 42-year-old man of Glenwood, IA, was sentenced to significant prison time Thursday for a...
Iowa man sentenced for methamphetamine offense

Latest News

Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
Huskers, Badgers rematch in Ohio for NCAA Championship
As of Saturday morning, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed
UPDATE: Wednesday’s confirmed tornado count rises to 18 in the WOWT viewing area
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game
Sunday is the pick of the weekend!
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Blustery Saturday with improving weather Sunday