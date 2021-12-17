Advertisement

One person rescued from Platte River off Highway 92 near Yutan

Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on...
Rescue crews were called to help after a car ended up in the Platte River near Highway 92 on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.(Waterloo Fire Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue crews were called to Highway 92 near the Platte River just after noon on Friday to help after a vehicle went into the water.

LifeNet was also dispatched to the area approximated in the map below.

A fire official told 6 News that crews worked to get someone out of the water. Authorities confirmed Yutan rescue personnel took one person Code 3 to CHI Health Bergan Mercy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

