Omaha Police investigate attempted bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of an attempted bank robbery Friday morning.

Witnesses told Police that two men went into Bank of the West near West Maple Road after the employees when they were opening. They say one of the men had a gun.

Both suspects demanded money but left empty-handed.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for the attempted bank robbery.

