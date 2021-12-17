Advertisement

NSP welcomes 13 new troopers to force

The Nebraska State Patrol added 13 new troopers to the force Friday as NSP Camp 65 graduated to...
The Nebraska State Patrol added 13 new troopers to the force Friday as NSP Camp 65 graduated to receive their badges of office.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday that 13 troopers received their badge of office and will begin service.

Officials report NSP Camp 65, featuring four women and nine men, has completed 22 weeks of intense training. They received their badges Friday and will begin their careers serving in various areas of Nebraska:

  • Trooper Brady Wallace #182 — Scottsbluff
  • Trooper Griffin Vater #443 — Beatrice
  • Trooper Mara Tighe #421 — Columbus
  • Trooper Jaquelline Rivas #442 — Grand Island
  • Trooper Philip Parish #428 — North Platte
  • Trooper Logan Miller #386 — Broken Bow
  • Trooper Colton Kirkendall #368 — Beatrice
  • Trooper Regan Holst #358 — Beatrice
  • Trooper Sarah Evans #186 — Omaha
  • Trooper Ryan Edmondson #111 — Nebraska City
  • Trooper Dylan Duhsmann #17 — Columbus
  • Trooper Michael Blazek #11 — Beatrice
  • Trooper Moamal Ali #229 — Kearney

“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”

The Nebraska State Patrol posted a video on their Facebook page of NSP Camp 65′s graduation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts had the opportunity to speak at the graduation ceremony Friday, he said, “I can’t think of a more noble calling than serving the people of Nebraska, this great state. You are joining the premiere law enforcement organization in the state of Nebraska and you have just attended an academy that is one of the most rigorous in the nation, and you’ve succeeded. You should be very proud of those accomplishments.”

