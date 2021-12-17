Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa unemployment rates continue to fall

Both the Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development report a decrease in...
Both the Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development report a decrease in state unemployment rates for the month of November.(AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unemployment rates for both Nebraska and Iowa decreased again for the month of November.

The Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development released their state’s unemployment numbers on Friday.

The NDOL reports that Nebraska’s unemployment rate decreased to 1.8%, down from 1.9% in Oct — which was a record low. The IWD reports their unemployment rate sits at 3.7% now, down from 3.9% in Oct.

Their reports also confirm that the national unemployment rate decreased from Oct. to Nov. — falling from 4.6% to 4.2%.

Both states have shown improvement since last November — reports show Iowa’s unemployment rate in Nov. 2020 was up near 4% while Nebraska’s was at 3.4%.

“Iowa’s economy continued to improve in November, with gains in employment nearly across the board,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Iowa companies showed more comfort with increasing their staffing levels, and they found plenty of Iowans ready to launch new careers. We hope to build on this growth in 2022, when our Reemployment Case Management program will add new urgency to the process of helping Iowans find employment.”

