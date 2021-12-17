Metro transit riders upset with lack of cancellation warning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metro Transit was forced to cancel its bus services Wednesday because of alarmingly high winds.

But bus riders are calling for more of a warning for cancellations.

Some walked and waited for hours — just hoping for a bus.

“I have to walk over 100 blocks to get where I need to go,” said one Metro rider.

He didn’t want to share his name but did share his story.

“They quit running so I got stranded out west at 152nd and I got all the way back downtown,” he said.

The bus managed to get him to the doctor in the morning but it didn’t get him back home.

“The buses don’t want to run, so I’m literally getting blown around in the weather,” the man said.

The man was attempting to get to 30th and Dodge to get his prescription, he said he was just released from his doctor’s appointment after getting a recast.

But he was near 75th and Dodge when 6 News spoke with him. He’d already been walking for more than three hours.

When asked if there was any warning on the buses that morning about Metro services ending after 2:00 p.m., he said, “Nope, no warning this morning.”

And he’s not the only one frustrated.

“If you don’t watch the news or anything, like, because you’re at work, then you won’t know if the buses are late or not coming,” said Tabatha Vasley.

Metro Transit has encouraged people to download their app and sign up for notifications. But still, riders say they need more than a two-hour notice.

“I had to catch a Zip ride home and it was short nice and luckily the Zip driver I usually call was on route at the time,” Vasley said.

But not everyone was as lucky.

“There was a lot of people at work trying to find a way home,” she said.

Others didn’t make it to work at all.

“I was at the bus stop waiting for the bus and a man came and said the bus is not running and I had to miss a whole day of work,” said another Metro rider.

Metro told 6 News that they only cancel buses when it’s absolutely necessary and that they do put up warnings on their webpage and app.

Additionally, they say they had a few vehicles out on Wednesday looking to pick up riders that didn’t get the message about cancellations.

