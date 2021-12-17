Iowa officials honor man for saving driver from burning car in Missouri Valley

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The state of Iowa recently honored a man who saved a driver from a burning car on Interstate 29 on Nov. 18.

The Iowa State Patrol says on Nov. 18, a driver left the roadway and struck a tree in a ditch on I-29 in Pottawattamie County — the vehicle immediately erupted into flames. Investigators say the flames quickly entered the passenger area and engulfed the dash of the truck.

ISP officials say that’s when Cameron Goodell saw the vehicle on fire, grabbed his fire extinguisher, and ran to the burning vehicle. Goodell reportedly opened the driver’s door, climbed into the burning vehicle over the incoherent driver, and unbuckled the driver’s seatbelt. Law enforcement says Goodell then pulled the driver out of the vehicle and laid them down about 20 yards from the vehicle embankment.

Goodell then attempted to extinguish the fire but the vehicle became fully engulfed. Investigators say that Goodell managed to talk to the individual and get a family phone number.

Goodell was honored with the Lifesaving with Valor Award by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.