Iowa man sentenced for methamphetamine offense

A 42-year-old man of Glenwood, IA, was sentenced to significant prison time Thursday for a...
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 42-year-old man from Glenwood was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents state that Joshua Matthew St. John, 42, was sentenced to 132 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Officials say that St. John pled guilty to the methamphetamine offense in May, his co-defendant, Sarah Diane Adams, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7.

Investigators report that on April 2, a confidential source planned to meet St. John to purchase a quarter pound of meth. The source reportedly traveled to St. John’s residence in Glenwood and was instructed by Adams to follow them to a stash location.

Law enforcement says that the quarter pound was measured from a larger amount and delivered by Adams to the confidential source.

On April 24, investigators reveal that the source met St. John again at his residence to purchase more meth and reported seeing a large amount of methamphetamine. Law enforcement then executed a search warrant and report finding approximately a half pound of meth and distribution paraphernalia.

