Huskers volleyball wins the final three sets to advance to the national championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will get a third crack at Wisconsin and this time everything will be on the line. Nebraska beat Pitt 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in the national semifinals in Columbus. It will be a challenge for the Badgers to beat a team the caliber of Nebraska a third time in the same season.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 13 kills, Kayla Caffey had ten kills. With the win, Nebraska has knocked out the overall second and third seed in the tournament.

This sets up an all-Big Ten national championship with Wisconsin, a rematch of the 2000 national title match that Nebraska won in five sets. 2013 was the last time two Big Ten teams matched up in the final game, Penn State and Wisconsin. This will be the fourth NCAA final in seven years for Nebraska, also the tenth overall. The Huskers will try to win a sixth championship and fourth in seven seasons Saturday at 7:15 p.m. As the ten seed the Huskers are the lowest to reach the final in a decade and the team can be only the second double-digit seed to win the national championship since the NCAA started seeding teams in 2000.

