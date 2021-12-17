Advertisement

Former Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez transfers to Kansas State

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) escapes from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) and...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) escapes from Michigan State's Jacub Panasiuk (96) and Jacob Slade, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adrian Martinez might be on the move but he’s going far from Lincoln. Just a couple of hours to the south, Manhattan, the home of Kansas State. There he will attempt to replace Skylar Thompson who is finishing his college career this season. Martinez entered the portal 14 days ago and will have one year of eligibility as he joins a program that made two bowl games in the last three years.

At Nebraska, he made 38 starts and was the first in program history to start at quarterback as a true freshman. He’s also the only three-time captain in Nebraska’s storied history. Martinez holds 16 records with 8,491 passing yards and 2,301 rushing yards.

He started the first 11 games this past season before missing the final game due to shoulder surgery.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

Taryn Wharton
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton
After over a week in the ICU, Rodgers says he plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible for...
Johnny Rodgers plans to get vaccine after tough battle with COVID
Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton'swork ethic has led to an early return after she recently tore...
Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton
The Nebraska Huskers volleyball team will take on Pitt in the National Semifinals of the NCAA...
Nebraska Volleyball prepares for tough National Semi matchup