Former Huskers Quarterback Adrian Martinez transfers to Kansas State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adrian Martinez might be on the move but he’s going far from Lincoln. Just a couple of hours to the south, Manhattan, the home of Kansas State. There he will attempt to replace Skylar Thompson who is finishing his college career this season. Martinez entered the portal 14 days ago and will have one year of eligibility as he joins a program that made two bowl games in the last three years.

At Nebraska, he made 38 starts and was the first in program history to start at quarterback as a true freshman. He’s also the only three-time captain in Nebraska’s storied history. Martinez holds 16 records with 8,491 passing yards and 2,301 rushing yards.

He started the first 11 games this past season before missing the final game due to shoulder surgery.

