Federal grand jury indicts Omaha pipe bomb suspect
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury indicted the man arrested after a recent investigation of an Omaha man for multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes this week.
On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Kalem Barber on two counts:
- Distributing tubes with wicks containing flash powder, an explosive material intended to produce an audible report and flash of light, to someone not licensed or permitted
- Distribution said materials to someone younger than age 21
The pipe bomb vandalism became a federal case earlier this month.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Omaha arrested Kalem Barber, 23, on Dec. 3.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.