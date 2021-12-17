Advertisement

Federal grand jury indicts Omaha pipe bomb suspect

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury indicted the man arrested after a recent investigation of an Omaha man for multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes this week.

On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Kalem Barber on two counts:

  • Distributing tubes with wicks containing flash powder, an explosive material intended to produce an audible report and flash of light, to someone not licensed or permitted
  • Distribution said materials to someone younger than age 21

The pipe bomb vandalism became a federal case earlier this month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Omaha arrested Kalem Barber, 23, on Dec. 3.

