Federal grand jury indicts Omaha pipe bomb suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand jury indicted the man arrested after a recent investigation of an Omaha man for multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes this week.

On Tuesday, the grand jury indicted Kalem Barber on two counts:

Distributing tubes with wicks containing flash powder, an explosive material intended to produce an audible report and flash of light, to someone not licensed or permitted

Distribution said materials to someone younger than age 21

The pipe bomb vandalism became a federal case earlier this month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and FBI-Omaha arrested Kalem Barber, 23, on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.