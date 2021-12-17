Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly with a few early flurries Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build through the night and so does the chill! We’ll see the potential for late night drizzle... possibly some freezing drizzle, changing to flurries and light snow showers. These last into mid-morning Saturday bringing the potential for mainly trace amounts of accumulations. Although, areas that see freezing drizzle may be slick late tonight into early Saturday. Be cautious.

Light snow showers overnight (wowt)

We’ll see some clearing after 9-10 AM but the day stays chilly! Highs only reach the upper 20s for most with a gusty wind at times. This will make it feel more like the teens all day:

Saturday wind chill (wowt)

Sunday will be warmer as a front pushes in and bumps highs back to the 40s through Tuesday... enjoy! We’ll remain breezy but the warmth will be short lived.

Weekend forecast (wowt)

A chill builds back in next work week as a cold front drops in... this will push our highs back into the 30s, near seasonal for this time of year. We’ll stay there though Thursday before making a run at low 40s Friday into Christmas Day.

Next 5 days (wowt)

A cooler but quieter forecast continues into the middle of next week with near seasonal highs most afternoons and no mention of meaningful rain or snow.

