DCSO announces passing of retired K-9

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the retired K-9 Fletch passed away.

The DCSO says Fletch was assigned to officer Eric Olson and post-retirement, lived with Olson and his family.

Officials say that Fletch was a crowd favorite and had a great disposition and love for work. He was reportedly put to sleep Wednesday after vets discovered he had a bleeding ulcer that stemmed from cancer.

The DCSO says that during his service, Fletch was responsible for over 100 felony arrests and the seizure of millions of dollars in illegal narcotics and U.S. currency.

