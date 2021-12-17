Council Bluffs man sentenced for six counts human trafficking

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 71-year-old former business owner in Council Bluffs was sentenced to prison time on Thursday for six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Court documents reveal that Hershel James Ratliff of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in prison to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release. Officials report a jury found Ratliff guilty of the offenses on July 23.

The CBPD says they began investigating Ratliff in 2019 after receiving a report from the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding a 14-year-old girl. As the investigation continued, law enforcement say numerous other young adults were identified as being victimized by Ratliff while they were in high school.

Ratliff reportedly provided the teens with drugs, alcohol, and a place to party.

Investigators say Ratliff groomed teenagers and convived them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs. He also used his business and rental properties to groom and recruit victims, police say.

Officials state this illegal activity spanned from 2012-2019.

