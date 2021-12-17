Council Bluffs man sentenced for firearm offense

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 58-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Court documents reveal that Clarence L. Woolsoncroft, 58, was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Documents show that Woolsoncroft pled guilty to the firearm offense in August.

In April, Council Bluffs police say they received an anonymous tip reporting Woolsoncroft, who was a convicted felon, for using drugs and having firearms. The caller reportedly told police Woolsoncroft threatened them.

Investigators say CBPD began an investigation which led to a search warrant being served on Woolsoncroft’s residence and subsequently recovered two handguns, three shotguns, and a large amount of assorted ammunition.

Court documents show that the investigation also discovered Woolsoncroft regularly used methamphetamine. During one incident, Woolsoncroft reportedly had used meth before he pointed an unloaded gun at a person and pulled the trigger before telling them the firearm was not loaded.

