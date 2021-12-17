Council Bluffs, Bellevue schedule tree disposal services following powerful storms

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The cities of Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Works Departments announced tree disposal services following Wednesday night’s powerful storms.

The CB Public Works Department says the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Rd is accepting tree debris free of charge from city residents. They report debris will be collected during normal business hours on Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say that after Saturday, tree debris will be accepted at the regular rate. Residents will reportedly be required to show proof of address before disposal.

The Bellevue Public Works Department also announced their tree dump service will remain open until Saturday during daylight hours. Officials say that residents are welcome to drop off any tree-related debris that may have resulted from Wednesday’s storms.

The Bellevue tree dump is located at the fated entrance just north of 8902 Cedar Island Rd, intersecting at Rose Lane, and will remain open during daylight hours.

