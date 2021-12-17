Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The offseason took an unexpected turn for Taryn Wharton during an April scrimmage. She landed on an opponent’s foot and tore her right Achilles tendon. Even though surgery wasn’t scheduled for another six days she was back in the gym the next day with a knee scooter working on her shooting form. Continuing to find a way to improve despite not being able to put any weight on her right foot.

The rehab was scheduled to take 6-9 months and as you can tell she was on the faster side of that. Without missing any of the games this season, Taryn has found her rhythm recently with 19 and 16 point performances in the last week. That included scoring every point in overtime against Pius X.

Wharton who is playing all four years on the varsity team will also play in college at Northern Iowa. The T-Birds are off to a 4-1 start, they will next play Grand Island Saturday.

