12-year-old arrested after sending threat to Dubuque School on social media

School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted the message and determined no weapon was brought onto school property.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington Middle School student immediately notified school staff after viewing a social media message posted by another student threatening to bring a weapon to school at approximately 8:30 this morning.

School resource officers and school staff promptly located the 12-year-old student who posted the message and determined no weapon was brought onto school property.

The student was charged with Threat of Terrorism and sent to Juvenile Detention.

Eastern Iowa also saw a student from McKinley middle school in Cedar Rapids, charged with Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

