Thousands still without power in Omaha-metro after Wednesday’s storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 15,000 customers were still without power as communities in and outside of Omaha and Council Bluffs were recovering from Wednesday’s storm that brought high winds and tornadic activity.

Omaha Public Power District’s outage map showed about 8,500 still without power at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. Most of those — more than 3,000 — were in Cass County, with about 1,800 in Douglas County, and 1,300 in Richardson County.

MidAmerican Energy showed more than 7,000 in Council Bluffs and 85 in Sioux City without power. The utility said in a news release Thursday morning that 19,000 in Council Bluffs and 4,600 in Sioux City had been without power as a result of the storm — and that they expected most remaining outages to be repaired by noon Thursday, or 6 p.m. at the latest in Sioux City. Some customers in Council Bluffs without power later today should expect those outages restored by noon Friday.

A spokeswoman with OPPD said Thursday that while some crews worked through the night, restoring “more than half of the initially impacted customers,” other crews had been sent home overnight for safety reasons, reporting in “at 6 a.m., so they could conduct thorough damage assessments and complete work at the earliest light to clear the way for further repairs today.”

OPPD statement: Much of the complex work needed with this storm, involving untangling trees from power lines, replacing poles, and other repairs, is work that cannot be completed safely in the overnight hours. With strong wind gusts into the night making for dangerous work conditions, we did send some crews home so they could get some rest and return to work early this morning to resume restoration efforts under more favorable weather conditions in a safe, efficient manner. Our remaining crews were able to continue work throughout the night and restored more than half of the initially impacted customers. We had “wires down” crews report in at 6 a.m., so they could conduct thorough damage assessments and complete work at the earliest light to clear the way for further repairs today.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.