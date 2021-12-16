Advertisement

Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire

Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County(National Weather Service)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large grass fire in northwest Russell County, Kansas is causing very smoky skies in Lincoln.

Several 10/11 viewers reported seeing and smelling smoke Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said people living in Russell County and in the path of the fire, which is moving quickly east, should prepare to evacuate. Strong winds with gusts over 80 mph are fueling the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather
Strong wind Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Damaging winds Wednesday and strong storm threat
Common questions about Wednesday's First Alert Day
Q & A - Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day

Latest News

Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Omaha-metro coping with storm damage
High Wind Reports Wednesday Afternoon
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong winds continue Wednesday night behind severe storms
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast update
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa