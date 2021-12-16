Advertisement

School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge

Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok...
Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Dec. 17.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - School districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

“While we understand that this event is only a rumor, we also know that social media is a powerful tool often used to influence others,” Cincinnati Public Schools wrote.

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

WFSB reports a number of school districts in Connecticut are taking extra safety measures.

“We take all such matters seriously and are instituting the following precautions for our schools,” said superintendent Danielle Bellizzi of Wallingford Public Schools in Connecticut.

Some school districts in Wisconsin share the same sentiment and told parents there may be an increased officer presence at schools, according to WMTV.

“The sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies are working closely with area school districts to address any concerns or potential threats,” the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said, indicating it has not heard of any direct threats within the county.

In a sentiment almost certainly shared by school administrators across the U.S., district administrators urge families to report any concerns they have about threats against schools.

“It is always important to remain vigilant when it involves these types of threats and challenges,” Cincinnati Public Schools added, encouraging parents to discuss the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior.

