Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Quiet and calm heading into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the wild weather day yesterday, the wind has calmed down considerably to start the day today. Temperatures in the upper 20s won’t warm quite as much as the record high of 74 yesterday. We’re on our way to the high in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy at times today but the gusts should only hit about 25 mph. That will add a bit of a bite to the air for some.

Wind gusts today
Wind gusts today(WOWT)

Friday will be very similar with highs in the mid 40s once again. We’ll be watching another front diving into the area by the end of the day though. It will likely kick the winds up from the northwest once again but this time only gusting to near 40 mph. This will be likely after 6pm.

Friday Wind Gusts
Friday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

That north wind ushers in colder air to start the weekend with highs in the upper 20s likely Saturday. Thankfully it is just a days worth of colder air as we’ll rebound to near 40 by Sunday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
6 News connected with residents across Nebraska that were affected by the strong winds and...
Nebraska residents coping with Wednesday's storm damage
Wildfires in Kansas on top of heavy winds have resulted in the Omaha-metro experiencing air...
Smoke, ash from Kansas wildfires impacting Omaha-metro
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage