Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Quiet and calm heading into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the wild weather day yesterday, the wind has calmed down considerably to start the day today. Temperatures in the upper 20s won’t warm quite as much as the record high of 74 yesterday. We’re on our way to the high in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy at times today but the gusts should only hit about 25 mph. That will add a bit of a bite to the air for some.

Wind gusts today (WOWT)

Friday will be very similar with highs in the mid 40s once again. We’ll be watching another front diving into the area by the end of the day though. It will likely kick the winds up from the northwest once again but this time only gusting to near 40 mph. This will be likely after 6pm.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That north wind ushers in colder air to start the weekend with highs in the upper 20s likely Saturday. Thankfully it is just a days worth of colder air as we’ll rebound to near 40 by Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

