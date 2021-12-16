Advertisement

Omaha Police: School threats circulating nationwide not targeting local schools

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As authorities nationwide raise their awareness about social media posts encouraging violence at schools on Friday, Omaha Police said Thursday that no specific threats had been made regarding Omaha area schools.

“Our department is aware of recent social media posts being shared all over the country, specifically of rumors claiming there will be school shootings on December 17, 2021,” OPD said in a Facebook post. “These posts started circulating today in the Omaha area which appear to be the same or similar to those previously seen across the country. There are no known threats specific to Omaha area schools at this time.”

Still, OPD was encouraging anyone with knowledge of specific threats or with information regarding a potential threat to call 911 or the Safe2HelpNE hotline at 531-299-SAFE. You can also submit a tip at Safe2helpNE.org or via the Safe2Help mobile app.

The Omaha Police Department continues to work diligently with our Omaha area school district partners in addressing...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

School districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

Gray TV contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

Beaver Lake windstorm
Neighbors cleaning up following heavy wind damage in Beaver Lake: ‘Property can be replaced’
Johnny Rodger
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers recovering from COVID, plans for vaccine
OPPD reports that power outages peaked at around 24,000 customers on Wednesday night following...
OPPD outages peak at 24K in Wednesday's storm
Residents near Beaver Lake are coming together in efforts to clean up the damage left behind by...
Beaver Lake residents reporting heavy storm damage