Omaha Police: School threats circulating nationwide not targeting local schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As authorities nationwide raise their awareness about social media posts encouraging violence at schools on Friday, Omaha Police said Thursday that no specific threats had been made regarding Omaha area schools.

“Our department is aware of recent social media posts being shared all over the country, specifically of rumors claiming there will be school shootings on December 17, 2021,” OPD said in a Facebook post. “These posts started circulating today in the Omaha area which appear to be the same or similar to those previously seen across the country. There are no known threats specific to Omaha area schools at this time.”

Still, OPD was encouraging anyone with knowledge of specific threats or with information regarding a potential threat to call 911 or the Safe2HelpNE hotline at 531-299-SAFE. You can also submit a tip at Safe2helpNE.org or via the Safe2Help mobile app.

School districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

