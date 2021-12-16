Omaha Police to re-evaluate charges after 2019 arson victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday announced authorities were re-examing the charges against a 2019 arson suspect after they were notified the victim had died recently in Colorado.

Janet Bohm sustained injuries in a house fire in February 2019 near 39th and Himebaugh Avenue. A local coroner in Colorado ruled her death was a homicide.

Suspect Carl Bohm was also injured in the fire and was booked into Douglas County Corrections that July on charges of first-degree arson.

An 18-year-old was also injured in the 2019 fire.

“The Douglas County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine the appropriate charges related to this new information,” the OPD release states.

According to court documents from July 2018, a protection order request from Janet Frank-Bohms and Amanda Bohm against Carl Bohm was dismissed without a hearing. He also had previously threatened to burn down the house.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.