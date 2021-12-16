Advertisement

Omaha Police to re-evaluate charges after 2019 arson victim dies

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday announced authorities were re-examing the charges against a 2019 arson suspect after they were notified the victim had died recently in Colorado.

Janet Bohm sustained injuries in a house fire in February 2019 near 39th and Himebaugh Avenue. A local coroner in Colorado ruled her death was a homicide.

Suspect Carl Bohm was also injured in the fire and was booked into Douglas County Corrections that July on charges of first-degree arson.

An 18-year-old was also injured in the 2019 fire.

“The Douglas County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine the appropriate charges related to this new information,” the OPD release states.

According to court documents from July 2018, a protection order request from Janet Frank-Bohms and Amanda Bohm against Carl Bohm was dismissed without a hearing. He also had previously threatened to burn down the house.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

Omaha Police: School threats circulating nationwide not targeting local schools
Beaver Lake windstorm
Neighbors cleaning up following heavy wind damage in Beaver Lake: ‘Property can be replaced’
Johnny Rodger
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers recovering from COVID, plans for vaccine
OPPD reports that power outages peaked at around 24,000 customers on Wednesday night following...
OPPD outages peak at 24K in Wednesday's storm
Residents near Beaver Lake are coming together in efforts to clean up the damage left behind by...
Beaver Lake residents reporting heavy storm damage