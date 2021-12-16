Advertisement

Omaha-metro coping with storm damage

Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec. 15, 2021.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A storm with winds surpassing 90 mph churned out six tornados in the area Wednesday, causing damage throughout the Omaha-metro area and beyond.

The 6 First Alert team was checking out the damage in Omaha, Council Bluffs, and further east into Iowa.

WEATHER TIMELINE: Check the stats & track Wednesday's storm events

About a mile of power lines were pulled down outside of Council Bluffs.

Heavy storm damage was reported near Beaver Lake, south of Plattsmouth.

Areas near Neola, Iowa, also sustained a lot of damage in Wednesday’s storm. 6 First Alert Weather Team reported a tornado landed near Neola around 4:32 p.m. Hundreds of residents in the area remain without power.

TIMELINE: Track Wednesday's outages, closings, cancellations, etc.

As of about 7 p.m., there about 17,000 without power in the Omaha-metro area — most in Douglas, Sarpy, and Cass counties — and about 18,000 without power in Council Bluffs.

Residents in Columbus, NE, also reported heavy storm damage. Some homes in the area had their roof completely torn off due to the high winds.

