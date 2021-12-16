OHA employees want their jobs back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighteen city employees in Omaha went to city hall Thursday morning asking for their jobs back.

The former Omaha Housing Authority employees held a protest with supporters outside before going inside to attend OHA’s regular board meeting.

They worked in ground maintenance and cleaning services before they were let go on December 10. OHA decided to give the work to local vendors instead.

The head of the Omaha AFl-CIO said it was unbelievable the way the workers were treated especially after being told that if they rejected an offer they could lose seven positions, not 18.

Terry Moore with the AFL-CIO said, “Why would you have a group of individuals that have worked there 10, 20, 30 years plus that know every single thing about this housing growth and what it’s gone through, and not work with them, re-educate if that’s what it takes, motivate. Reach out and show them some compassion. That’s what the workers need.”

The workers received support from several current OHA employees, a current and a past state senator, and several unions including the one representing Kelloggs employees who are currently on strike in Omaha and several other cities.

6 News has asked OHA if it was possible to reconsider the job cuts but we have not yet heard back.

OHA said when the positions were eliminated the employees would be given pay through the final three weeks of the year, were offered job placement services including interviewing and resume letter writing.

Workers said they accepted an offer to change job classifications but OHA wanted to return to the classifications and lower the pay for custodians. One employee questioned why he would have to reapply for his position after 31 years.

They voted 16-2 against the proposed contractor, according to Tony Burkhalter, president of Nebraska Public Employees Local 251.

Burkhalter said the workers strongly objected to new provisions for four 10-hour days, authority for management to give last minute assignments to work on Sundays, and the elimination of overtime for the extra weekday hours or weekend time.

