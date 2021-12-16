NWS to investigate tornado report in Neola

NEOLA, Ia. (WOWT) - Only headlights interrupted the darkness of Neola, Iowa Wednesday night after a reported tornado hit the town northeast of Council Bluffs a few hours earlier.

The community of 900 was without power until late in the evening. Long after the storm hit, strong wind gusts continued to interrupt cleanup efforts blowing debris back and forth.

6 News found some people gathering at the one building that had power. The Blue Cow convenience store had a generator to keep things going.

Pictures shared with 6 News before the sun set show several buildings were demolished just a few blocks from the Blue Cow.

Another picture showed a 2x4 board piercing a garage door.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was detected on radar. Investigators were expected to survey the damage once the sun rose Thursday.

