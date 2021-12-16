Neighbors cleaning up following heavy wind damage in Beaver Lake: ‘Property can be replaced’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Plattsmouth and surrounding communities were shaken by the violent winds that passed through Wednesday night and damaging homes, trees, boat docks, and more.

The peaceful community was anything but that Wednesday night, and Thursday morning, neighbors were out assessing the impact.

“Sirens were going off, I looked outside, it was really getting gray, the wind was howling,” says Mark Richards, a homeowner on the lake. “So I told my wife, we need to get downstairs.”

Gary Dietzel lives next door to Mark.

“My wife and I were down in the basement and I was peaking out watching the storm as it approached, and the wind was really strong and a lot of waves on the lake,” he says.

The 85 miles per hour winds tore siding and gutters off of homes, snapped healthy trees in half, and even caused a community pavillion to collapse completely.

Mark and Gary say they were both lucky to suffer only minor damage, but their neighbor wasn’t so lucky.

“We have a contractor working on our house doing some remodeling for us and he was still upstairs and he said he heard a big boom and he said it’s time to go downstairs,” Mark says. “We stayed down there until it sounded like the storm started to let up, [we] went and looked out the window and couldn’t believe that Bill’s house was, you know, the roof was gone.”

Assessing the damage: the daylight is showing just how bad homes in Beaver Lake were impacted by the 85+ MPH winds last night. Roof is completely gone on this home.. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/JvJVyLQAe5 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) December 16, 2021

“I could see shingle damage, or a little bit of roof damage, but to have the entire roof just peel off like that, just amazing,” Gary adds.

Their neighbor, Bill, suffered the most damage in the area. The roof of his home was completely torn off the house, with pieces of the roof, gutters, and insulation landing in his neighbor’s yards and trees.

Off-camera, Bill tells 6 News it was unlikely anything he had ever experienced, but he’s just glad his family and neighbors are safe.

“During all this, lives are number one, property can be replaced,” Mark says.

“It was just terrific the way everybody just came together immediately,” Gary adds.

More damage from the Beaver Lake area following Wednesday's crazy windstorm. Dozens of homes still without power as of this afternoon @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/67GT4NPWIj — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) December 16, 2021

Power lines near Beaver Lake were still on their sides as of Thursday afternoon, and neighbors tell 6 News they’ve been told it could take up to three days to get it up and running again.

