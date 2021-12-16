Advertisement

Nebraska man found guilty of manslaughter in fiancé's death

A northeastern Nebraska man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A northeastern Nebraska man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of his fiancé last year on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

The Sioux City Journal reports a federal grand jury on Wednesday found 27-year-old Jonathan Rooney not guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, opting for the lesser charge of manslaughter instead.

Officers responding to a call for help from Decorah in May 2020 found her burning remains in a fire outside a cabin near Winnebago. Rooney was found sleeping in the cabin with the couple’s 4-month-old son.

