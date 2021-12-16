Advertisement

Nebraska finds problems with child welfare privatization, report shows

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A legislative report says Nebraska’s use of a private contractor to help care for neglected and abused children in the Omaha area has been plagued with problems, including high worker turnover, inadequate funding and a lack of direction.

The report released Wednesday comes a day after the state said it would terminate its contract with Saint Francis Ministries, a Kansas-based provider that faced major financial problems after winning the contract in 2019. Saint Francis was hired to oversee child services in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

The report came a day after Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced it would transition child welfare services back to the state, but leave Saint Francis to handle child placement.

Nebraska began its experiment with privatized child welfare services in 2009, hiring private organizations in different regions to coordinate and manage services.

Read the legislative report

6 News contributed to this report.

