Advertisement

Husker legend Johnny Rodgers recovering from COVID, plans for vaccine

By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Husker legend Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers battled COVID for more than a week in the intensive care unit.

“Man, when you can’t breathe — it’s a trip,” the former Heisman Trophy winner said.

The Jet has been out of the hospital for about a week now, his recovery from the virus continues slowly from his living room. Rodgers says he needs oxygen everywhere he goes.

“I have to plan a long time ahead to make sure I could get anything done,” Rodgers said. I can’t do anything fast at all. It takes a while — I really do need oxygen. So, I can’t be without it. I can’t hardly walk from one room to the next without coming down with a coughing spell.”

The Husker legend never received the vaccine. He will now, he says, as soon as his doctor gives the OK in the next few weeks.

“It’s a real virus — you can really die,” he said. “So you really need to take all the steps you can take.”

Nebraska’s top doctor believes that when people hear about what the virus did to the 70-year-old former wide receiver, it will inspire others who have been reluctant to get vaccinated.

“Those are examples that people need to take heart with and say, ‘maybe it’s my time, you ought to get vaccinated,’” said Nebraska State Medical Examiner Gary Anthone.

The next steps for the former Heisman — continue to rehab and build up lung power.

“I used to be The Jet — now I’m just a prop plane,” he said.

Rodgers told 6 News that he knows now the vaccine would have given him another layer of protection to fight COVID.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

Omaha Police: School threats circulating nationwide not targeting local schools
Beaver Lake windstorm
Neighbors cleaning up following heavy wind damage in Beaver Lake: ‘Property can be replaced’
OPPD reports that power outages peaked at around 24,000 customers on Wednesday night following...
OPPD outages peak at 24K in Wednesday's storm
Residents near Beaver Lake are coming together in efforts to clean up the damage left behind by...
Beaver Lake residents reporting heavy storm damage