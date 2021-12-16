Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties due to severe weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Wednesday’s severe weather.

The proclamation includes the following counties:

Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.

It allows state resources to be used in recovery efforts due to the storms. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for qualifying residents.

Under the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for grants up to $5,000.

Under the Disaster Case Management Program, case managers work with clients who have needs related to disaster-related hardship or injury. The case managers work help to create recovery plans and provide guidance for obtaining services or resources.

Residents of the impacted counties should report damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information to local and state officials. This information can be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Pedersen sent us this photo of an uprooted tree in their front yard.
6 FIRST ALERT NEWS -- Omaha, Council Bluffs reporting power outages, storm damage
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8 PM Wednesday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER -- Storm impacting Omaha, Council Bluffs pushes east into Iowa
Damage near 70th and Leavenworth after a powerful wind storm hit the Omaha-metro area on Dec....
Nebraska residents coping with storm damage
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Omaha-metro school districts close, adjust schedules Wednesday due to windy weather

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
Government, defense prepare for arguments as new documents filed in Fortenberry case
Wednesday's storm further destroyed the grocery store in Malvern, Iowa, that burned in a fire...
Fire, storm leave Iowa community without a grocery store
Warmer Sunday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weather here by the weekend
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Wednesday's storms brought tornadoes and heavy winds as towns in western Iowa start to recover.
Pottawattamie County officials confirming number of tornadoes, assessing damage